Leaked Iran-US Text Reveals Broad Roadmap, Sanctions Relief and Economic Recovery

EVIAN: A leaked memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran outlines an ambitious roadmap to end hostilities, lift sanctions, restore oil exports and revive Iran’s economy, according to a document published by a prominent media outlet on Wednesday.

The text released by Al-Arabiya, which has not been officially released by either Washington or Tehran, offers the most detailed account so far of the framework that President Donald Trump has described as a breakthrough in efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East.

According to the document, Iran and the United States, along with their allies, would declare an “immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon” upon signing the memorandum. The two sides would also commit to refraining from hostile actions, threats of force and interference in each other’s internal affairs. The memorandum calls for negotiations on a final agreement to be completed within 60 days, with the possibility of an extension if both parties agree.

Under the document, the United States would lift its naval blockade immediately after the memorandum is signed and restore maritime traffic to full capacity within 30 days. Iran would take parallel steps to ensure that merchant shipping between the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman returns to pre-war levels within the same period, including the removal of mines and other technical obstacles. The memorandum also states that the United States would withdraw its forces from surrounding areas within 30 days after a final agreement is reached.

According to the text, Washington would commit to ending all sanctions on Iran under a timetable to be agreed in the final accord, including United Nations Security Council measures, International Atomic Energy Agency-related restrictions and unilateral US sanctions. Pending a final agreement, the US Treasury Department would issue waivers allowing exports of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and related services, including banking, insurance and transportation.

The document also provides for the release of frozen Iranian assets and funds, which would become fully available as negotiations progress. Another major provision calls for a comprehensive economic rehabilitation programme for Iran. The text says the United States and regional partners would develop a plan for Iran’s economic recovery and development, with financing of at least $300 billion. The mechanism for implementing the programme would be finalised within 60 days. On the nuclear issue, the memorandum states that Iran “will never produce nuclear weapons”.

It says outstanding questions, including the fate of enriched nuclear material and Iran’s future nuclear requirements, would be addressed in a final agreement.

Both sides would maintain the status quo, it said. (IANS)

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