Leave our region if you want to be safe: Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns United States

Tehran: Amid escalating tensions, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday (local time) warned the United States, saying it should “leave” the Persian Gulf region for its safety.

He said Iran’s armed forces would respond to any attack or threat and added that “intruding outsiders” in the Persian Gulf have faced dire consequences in history.

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, “Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the U.S. opted to test our determination. Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered. Leave our region if you want to be safe. History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders.”

This comes after US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces have begun launching self-defence strikes against Iran in response to what it described as “unjustified

Iranian aggression” following the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter. CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief as a “proportional response” to the incident. (ANI)

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