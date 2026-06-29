Matter of immense pride: PM Modi on being conferred with ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’ award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people and Government of Seychelles as well as President Patrick Herminie after being conferred with the Seychelles’ special presidential distinction, ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon.” This is the first time such an honour has been bestowed by the island country. Seychelles President conferred the award on PM Modi. PM Modi, who is in Seychelles as part of his three-day State Visit to the East African island nation, dedicated the ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’ award to nations combatting climate change challenges. Addresing a joint press statement with Hermine, PM Modi stated that the award reflected on India’s ties and shared vision with the island country. “It is a matter of immense pride and joy for me and for the 1.4 billion people of India, to be honoured with the title of ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon.’ I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those nations that are battling the challenge of climate change and view environmental conservation as a responsibility towards future generations. This is a pressing challenge which we have to overcome together,” PM Modi said. PM dedicated the honour to the special friendship between India and Seychelles. The Presidential Distinction recognizes PM’s leadership and steadfast commitment to environmental conservation, sustainable development, climate resilience, blue economy and advancing the aspirations of the Small Island Developing States. These include initiatives like Mission LiFE, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, International Big Cat Alliance, among others. In his joint statement, PM Modi said that his visit assumes significance as it coincides with the 50th Independence Day of Seychelles. Utilising the occasion to brief on the ties between India and Seychelles, PM Modi said that their bilateral relations have transformed from friendship to trust, cooperation and public welfare. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi highlights stronger maritime ties as India hands over patrol vessel to Seychelles