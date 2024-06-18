Sikkim: Over 200 Tourists Evacuated, 1,000 Still Stranded in Sikkim's Landslide-Hit Mangan District

GANGTOK: More than 200 tourists have been evacuated. And around 1000 remain stranded in Lachung. This in Sikkim’s landslide-hit Mangan district, according to senior police officer on Tuesday.

Tourists were evacuated via Chungthang. Then taken to Mangan town. Transport department arranged vehicles to transport them to Gangtok. Stated Superintendent of Police Sonam Detchu Bhutia. On Tuesday, around 150 tourists were evacuated. Following rescue of 64 tourists on Monday from North Sikkim's Lachung to Mangan town.

District administration and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) worked diligently moving the stranded tourists to safer areas. Additional evacuations are anticipated as day progresses.

To facilitate movement of people and vehicles log bridges constructed over landslides enabling safe passage in areas where roads were motorable.

Since June 12 incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Mangan. This has caused multiple landslides and severing connectivity to most parts of district. Approximately 1,200 tourists have been stranded in Lachung town blocked roads at several locations have been responsible.

The heavy rains and resulting landslides have led to at least six fatalities in Sikkim. This has occurred over the past few days. The natural disaster has also caused significant property damage. It has disrupted power and food supplies. Furthermore, mobile networks in several areas have also been affected.

The situation deteriorated further. This followed the collapse of a newly constructed suspension bridge at Sanklang. It was a vital connection to North Sikkim and Dzongu.

Responding to disaster despite severe weather conditions, the BRO has launched extensive restoration efforts. They deployed significant manpower and machinery to restore connectivity to North Sikkim as quickly as possible.

A statement praised swift and efficient response by 758 BRTF under Project Swastik. It highlighted their selfless commitment, resilience and determination in restoring vital connectivity and rescuing stranded tourists from North Sikkim.