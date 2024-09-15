Meghan is ‘dictator in high heels’, Harry feels alone in US: Report

Meghan Markle has been given the title of “Duchess Difficult” by her staff in the United States who are terrified of her, according to a report in Hollywood Reporter.

The publication quoted the source as saying that she “‘terrifies” and “belittles” people and “doesn’t take advice”. The source said that while Harry was “a very, very charming person”, he was “very much an enabler”. It added that “she marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders”. Meanwhile, Harry, as per other sources, feels lonely in the US and his security guard David Langdown is his best friend.

The revelations were a part of the study that examined the reasons behind the exodus of staff who had worked for the Sussexes. Notably, their chief of staff, Josh Kettler, had quit in August after only being with them for three months.

Similar accusations were made against Meghan in the United Kingdom as well. There were claims that she “belittled” two of her personal assistants and royal aides also carried out an inquiry into the matter. She reportedly left them “in tears”, with some describing their condition as similar to post-traumatic stress.

The report wasn’t made public, and Meghan and her lawyers refuted the accusations, calling them a smear campaign against her.

The new report also states that Meghan throws “noisy tantrums” and sends angry emails at 5 am, which has earned her the nickname “Duchess Difficult” from her staff.

Last week, The Mail reported about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s PR adviser Christine Weir Schirmer leaving them last year. He was working as head of communications for their charitable foundation Archewell since 2020. The news came weeks after Kettler exited his role.

However, according to a People report, Kettler’s exit was mutually agreed upon, both sides agreeing “it wasn’t the right fit”.

The couple got married in 2018 and has two kids, five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet. Reports suggest that since getting married, the couple has lost 18 staff members. This includes their global press secretary Toya Holness and Meghan’s top aide and private secretary Samantha Cohen.

Meanwhile, Harry is turning 40 on Sunday (Sep 15) and is set to celebrate with Meghan and his kids, and will later fly away for a weekend trip with close friends. (Agencies)

