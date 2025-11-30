Memorial service held for victims of Hong Kong's residential building fire

HONG KONG: John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), together with principal officials of the HKSAR government and civil servants, participated in a memorial service at the government headquarters on Saturday morning, paying tribute to the victims of the residential building fire in Tai Po.

The national flag and the HKSAR flag were flown at half-mast at all government buildings, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hong Kong Police Force will conduct full evidence collection and investigation into the Wang Fuk Court fire in Tai Po, which is expected to take three to four weeks, Chris Tang Ping-Keung, secretary for security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, told a press conference on Friday.

"It is believed that the fire first broke out in the lower-level perimeter nets of Wang Cheong House, igniting foam boards and spreading rapidly to other buildings. This caused the glass to shatter, the fire to intensify sharply and spread indoors, resulting in a disaster with large-scale simultaneous ignition. High temperatures burned the bamboo scaffolding, and falling burning bamboo pieces set fire to other scaffolding nets," said Tang.

According to the security chief, firefighting, rescue and search operations were completed at 10:18 a.m. on Friday.

The fire has claimed 128 lives, with approximately 200 people still unaccounted for, Tang said, adding that it cannot be ruled out that more bodies may be found when the police enter the scene for investigation later. (IANS)

