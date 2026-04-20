Who is he to deprive a nation of its rights?: Iran slams President Donald Trump

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has challenged the legitimacy of the United States’ efforts to restrict his country’s atomic programme, questioning the legal basis for such interference. As reported by Al Jazeera, citing the Iranian Student News Agency, Pezeshkian asserted that Washington possesses no valid justification for attempting to strip the nation of its technological entitlements.

The Iranian leader’s remarks come at a time of heightened friction, as Washington and Tehran continue to face disagreements over nuclear issues.

During his address, Pezeshkian took direct aim at the American administration’s hardline stance.

“Trump says Iran cannot make use of its nuclear rights, but doesn’t say for what crime. Who is he to deprive a nation of its rights?” the Iranian President stated. (ANI)

Also Read: Tehran cannot ‘blackmail’ US over Strait of Hormuz: US President Donald Trump