President Donald Trump says US has intercepted, taken custody of Iranian-flagged ship

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump said that US forces have intercepted and taken custody of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to bypass its blockade in the Gulf of Oman.

"Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them," Trump wrote in a post on his social media Truth Social.

A US destroyer intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman, and "gave them fair warning to stop," Trump added. "The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom. Right now, US Marines have custody of the vessel." (IANS)

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