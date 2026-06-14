Minority rights body urges action as communal violence, extortion rise in Bangladesh

Dhaka: A leading minority human rights organisation expressed grave concern over the ongoing incidents of communal violence and extortion across Bangladesh, particularly those targeting the Hindu minority community.

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a human rights organisation working against religious discrimination, condemned the continued threats by a “vested group” to demolish the Radha-Gobinda Temple in Gaibandha district, warning that such developments could seriously undermine communal harmony throughout the country.

During a meeting of the council’s central committee held on Friday in Dhaka, the members strongly urged the government of Bangladesh to take immediate and effective measures to bring these incidents to an end.

“In this regard, the meeting called upon the government, the administration, civil society, and political leaders at both local and national levels to take prompt and appropriate initiatives to preserve communal peace and harmony. The meeting further demanded that those responsible for inciting communal hatred and provocation be brought to justice and awarded exemplary punishment,” the organisation noted.

Bangladesh authorities have reportedly ordered the suspension of construction of what was planned to be the world’s largest statue of Lord Ram at the Sri Sri Radha Govinda and Kali Temple in Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha, according to local media reports.

The announcement was made by temple advisor Shyamal Kumar Mahant during a press conference held at the temple auditorium on Thursday evening.

The decision has sparked strong reactions, with critics alleging that the suspension came under pressure from Islamist groups opposed to the project.

Exiled Bangladeshi author and human rights activist Taslima Nasreen sharply criticised the threats, incitement, and hostile rhetoric surrounding the construction of the Lord Ram statue in the temple, questioning why a single Hindu place of worship is being targeted in a country where several hundred thousand mosques exist and continue to be built. (IANS)

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