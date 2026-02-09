Modi, Malaysian PM Ibrahim condemn terrorism, agree to counter radicalization, extremism

Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. The two leaders called for zero-tolerance of terrorism and concerted international efforts to combat it in a comprehensive and sustained manner.

The two leaders agreed to counter radicalization and violent extremism, combat financing of terrorism and prevent the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, through cooperation in information and knowledge sharing, exchange of best practices and capacity building, according to the joint statement released following the meeting between PM Modi and PM Ibrahim.

The joint statement stated, “Recognising the linkages between terrorism and transnational organised crime, the two leaders agreed to cooperate in the area of transnational organised crime, including through sharing of information and best practices. The two Leaders reaffirmed commitment to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation in countering terrorism, including in the UN and FATF.”

PM Modi and Anwar Ibrahim expressed satisfaction with the robust defence partnership between the two nations through regular exchanges, visits, staff talks, exercises, training courses and defence industry collaboration. The two leaders welcomed the outcomes of the Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) and its subcommittees, including the Terms of Reference on the establishment of a Strategic Affairs Working Group (SAWG) and Su-30 Forum.

The joint statement said, “Both Leaders appreciated India’s steadfast engagement in the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus framework and welcomed the co-chairmanship with Malaysia of the Counter-Terrorism Working Group for the 2024-2027 term.” “The Leaders extended an invitation to all ADMM-Plus members to participate in the forthcoming Expert Working Group on Counter Terrorism Table-Top Exercise (EWG CT TTX), co-chaired by India and Malaysia, and scheduled to be hosted by Malaysia in 2026,” it added.

The two leaders encouraged the growing maritime cooperation between India and Malaysia, including through regular goodwill and operational deployments. They appreciated the visit of INS Sahyadri to Malaysia’s Kemaman in October 2025 and of hydrographic vessel INS Sandhayak to Port Klang in July 2025, according to the joint statement.

PM Modi and Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the regular navy-to-navy interactions between the countries, including naval exercises such as ‘Samudra Laksamana’, MILAN and ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME). The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the India-Malaysia Joint Military Exercise, Harimau Shakti, between the Indian Army and the Royal Malaysian Army in December last year. (IANS)

