True friend, full of trust and understanding: Malaysian PM Ibrahim on PM Modi

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “true friend,” highlighting the trust and depth of engagement between the two leaders during their meeting in Kuala Lumpur. Addressing a joint press conference, Anwar said the talks were “vital, strategic and critical” for advancing India–Malaysia relations, which were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024.

Recalling diplomatic ties dating back to 1957, the Malaysian leader underlined the relationship’s strong foundations in shared history, robust people-to-people links and steadily expanding economic cooperation. He said both sides agreed to deepen collaboration across a wide spectrum, including trade and investment, semiconductors, the digital economy, local currency trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture and food security, defence, education, healthcare, tourism, culture and broader people-to-people exchanges.

Anwar noted that 11 agreements and memoranda of understanding were exchanged, covering areas that go beyond traditional bilateral cooperation. These include peacekeeping, semiconductor development, healthcare and security cooperation, reflecting the growing strategic scope of the partnership.

Expressing optimism on trade, the Malaysian prime minister said both countries aim to significantly expand bilateral commerce beyond the levels achieved in 2025. He praised the use of local currencies—the Indian rupee and Malaysian ringgit—in bilateral trade, calling it a “remarkable feat,” and said Malaysia stands to benefit from India’s rapid economic growth within the ASEAN framework.

Education was described as a pivotal pillar of ties, with many Malaysians having studied in India and a rising number of Indian students choosing Malaysia. Anwar lauded India’s growing global reputation in higher education and said both sides would explore expanding student exchanges.

He also emphasised the importance of boosting tourism and connectivity, and expressed appreciation for Modi’s role in supporting peace efforts globally, including in Ukraine, Russia and the Middle East. As a further sign of strengthening ties, Anwar announced Malaysia’s support for India’s decision to open a new consulate in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. (IANS)

