Myanmar Police seized 610,000 stimulant tablets in Shan state

Myanmar Police seized 610,000 stimulant tablets in Myanmar’s Shan state, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC). Acting on a tip-off, a joint anti-narcotic task force intercepted a vehicle in the state’s Yatsauk township on November 4 and confiscated the drugs along with three mobile phones. The seized drugs had a street value of 305 million kyats (about $145,238). Two suspects were arrested, Xinhua news agency reported. The suspects were charged under the Southeast Asian country’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigations were underway, the CCDAC said. (IANS)

Also Read: Myanmar Police Seize 238,000 Stimulant Tablets and 220 Grams of Heroin in Shan State

Also Watch: