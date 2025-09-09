Nepal Government Revokes Ban, Restores Access to Social Media

Kathmandu: The Government of Nepal on Monday revoked its ban on social media platforms restoring access to Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp after days of unprecedented protests led by Gen Z across the country.

The rollback comes after a week of violent demonstrations in Kathmandu and other cities, where thousands of young people clashed with police, defying curfews and water cannons. At least nine protestors lost their lives, turning the movement into one of the most powerful youth-led uprisings in recent decades.

Government officials said the decision was taken “in the interest of peace and democratic engagement,” but youth leaders insisted that their agitation was not about social media alone. “Social media was the trigger, but our fight is against corruption, unemployment, and the silencing of our generation,” said one of the protest organisers.

The movement, largely driven by students and young professionals, drew massive participation from ordinary citizens, with hashtags calling for transparency and accountability trending even during the blackout.

While Monday’s decision to restore access is seem as a victory for the protesters, youth groups have vowed to continue their campaign, declaring that their generation will not stop until Nepal’s governance reflects honestly, fairness and accountability.