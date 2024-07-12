Sikkim: Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims One Life, Injures Several; State Faces Severe Disruptions

GANGTOK: In tragic incident in Sikkim 40-year-old woman lost her life. Several others sustained serious injuries when their vehicle was struck by massive boulders. The accident occurred as the group traveled from Lingee in South Sikkim to Singtam. Near Sisney, at 10th Mile in Makha large boulders dislodged from hillside collided with their vehicle.

The injured were swiftly transported to nearest hospital for urgent medical attention. The severity of the landslide has raised concerns about the safety of travel in the region.

Sikkim has been grappling. With severe landslides in recent days, leading to significant disruptions. The landslides resulted in closure of National Highway 10 at multiple points. Effectively cutting off the Himalayan state from the rest of the country. This has created critical situation as the highway is vital lifeline for Sikkim. Connecting it to neighboring state of West Bengal.

In response to the ongoing crisis state government has suspended all land routes, airports and helicopter services for next three days. This further isolates Sikkim. The decision aims to ensure safety of residents and travelers. Emergency services work to clear blocked routes and provide assistance to those affected.

To manage situation dedicated war room has been established. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay is personally overseeing the relief efforts. This ensures that resources are allocated efficiently. Affected residents receive the help they need. The war room is coordinating with various government departments. Agencies address the challenges posed by the landslides.

Amid ongoing emergency, reports indicate that Food Corporation of India (FCI) stocks at Jorethang in South Sikkim are nearly depleted. This has raised concerns about food security in region. Efforts are made to replenish stocks and ensure that essential supplies reach affected areas.

The state is on high alert as authorities work to mitigate impact of landslides and restore normalcy. Situation remains fluid with further updates expected. As relief operations continue assessments of the damage are conducted.