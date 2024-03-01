Nepal: Protestors scuffle with police during anti- government protest in Kathmandu

Kathmandu: Rajendra Mahato, a Madhesh-based leader and former minister who launched the “National Liberation Movement” along with his followers scuffled with security forces near the administrative centre demanding the end of the restriction order.

Mahato who quit the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party earlier this week and launched the new campaign took to the street followed by dozens of supporters attempting to reach Maitighar Mandala, a protest site in the capital.

Meanwhile, the police stopped the protesters about 500 metres ahead as local administration imposed restriction orders in and around the area.

“Where will the Nepali citizens express their sorrow, their pain? There use to be a place- the Maitighar Mandala where they could stage a protest or demonstration; this autocratic government has barred anyone from holding any kind of gathering there. Not only that, pedestrians are kept off the footpaths of Kathmandu; restrictions have been announced in various places. Where shall the Nepali citizens go? They can’t walk freely, cannot raise their demands, express their sorrow and pain. Is it the Loktantra that we fought for?” Mahato said while addressing the protest march on Wednesday late afternoon.

During the scuffle, Mahato sustained bruises on his left hand and some blood stains were seen on his left leg as the scuffle turned violent. Alongside Mahato, another demonstrator also sustained injuries and fainted on the spot. (IANS)

