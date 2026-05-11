Nepal Row Over Chief Justice Pick Sparks Judiciary–Government Standoff

Kathmandu: Nepal’s government and judiciary are locked in a dispute after the Constitutional Council recommended Supreme Court Justice Manoj Sharma as the next Chief Justice, bypassing three senior judges and breaking a long-standing tradition of appointing the senior-most justice.

The May 7 recommendation, led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah, drew criticism from acting Chief Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla, who warned the move could undermine judicial independence and bring the judiciary under government influence.

Speaking on National Law Day, Malla said justice cannot function under political pressure or fear of impeachment, urging judges to uphold integrity and impartiality. She questioned the government’s claim that Sharma was more capable based on the number of verdicts he delivered, saying judicial quality matters more than quantity.

Opposition leaders in the Constitutional Council also registered dissent notes, arguing that the seniority tradition should not be discarded.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki strongly criticised the decision, saying Malla was highly qualified and the move denied a deserving woman judge the top post. She warned that government interference in the judiciary could damage democratic institutions. (IANS)

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