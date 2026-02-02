Nepal’s longest ‘Madhav Narayan’ fast concludes with sacred rituals in Bhaktapur

Bhaktapur: Standing on the edge of the Hanumante Ghat tributary, Hindu devotees, in knee-deep cold water, performed the ritualistic dip and ended the month-long arduous fast of “Madhav Narayan.”

Among the different faces of Lord Vishnu, Madhav Narayan refers to one who is worshipped during the month of Magh, the ninth month as per the Lunar calendar.

This ritual bath features the rolling-on-ground, which is attended by dozens of devotees as thousands gather around the premises of Hanuman Ghat of Bhaktapur, dedicated to Lord Madhav Narayan.

“The devotees who undergo this ritual cannot wear the shoes, should not eat the foods which are cooked by flipping around, manufactured oils cannot be consumed amongst others,” Uddhav Khaitu, one of the devotees who has been undergoing the ritual for decades, told ANI.

“This fasting of the Madhav Narayan is equivalent to taking care and serving fathers and mothers. This ritual will take us close to god where devotees will get their ‘Darshan’,also the wishes of devotees will be fulfilled upon completion of this fasting ritual,” Khaitu added.

This month-long arduous fasting ritual starts from Paush Shukla Poornima (Full Moon Day) to Magh Shukla Poornima, when the Swasthani Brata Katha ends.

A month-long worship to the God Madhav Narayan is also done in Sankhu, which is based on the story of Swasthani. But the experience in Bhaktapur is a little bit different than in Sankhu.

During the event, devotees wake up early in the morning, most likely before sunrise, have a holy bath in the nearby river, and stay still for some time in the water. They get up from that water sheet only after a priest finishes chanting the hymns. Soon after starts the rolling down-up to the river, which is called Silamantulegu. (ANI)

