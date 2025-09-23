Netanyahu slams UK, Canada, Australia for recognizing Palestinian state, calls it ‘rewarding terror’

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at Britain, Canada, and Australia after the three nations announced their recognition of a Palestinian state, accusing them of “rewarding terror” in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas assault. He reiterated that Israel would never allow the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River. “There will be no Palestinian state. The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States,” Netanyahu declared. Directing his message at the governments of the three countries, he said, “I have a clear message to those leaders who are recognising a Palestinian state after the horrendous October 7 massacre: You are rewarding terror with an enormous prize. And I have another message for you: It’s not going to happen. There will be no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan River.” Reaffirming his longstanding opposition to Palestinian statehood, Netanyahu highlighted his commitment to expanding Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“For years, I have prevented the creation of that terror state, against tremendous pressure, both domestic and from abroad. We have done this with determination and with astute statesmanship. Moreover, we have doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path,” he said. (IANS)

