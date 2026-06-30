Next 50 years of ties will be defined by shared prosperity: PM Modi concludes Seychelles visit

VICTORIA: After concluding this three-day state visit to the East African island nation of Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the past fifty years of diplomatic relations marked by "deep trust and shared progress" between the two nations while noting that the next fifty years of India-Seychelles relations would be defined by "innovation, sustainability and shared prosperity".

Describing his visit as one marked by "substantive outcomes" that would further strengthen bilateral ties, PM Modi, in a post on X after he emplaned for New Delhi, highlighted the significance of the visit, which also coincided with Seychelles' 50th Independence anniversary and his participation in the country's National Day celebrations, where he was the Guest of Honour.

"My visit to Seychelles has been filled with substantive outcomes that will boost the India-Seychelles friendship. I can confidently say that while the past fifty years of our relationship have been marked by deep trust and shared progress, the next fifty years will be defined by innovation, sustainability and shared prosperity," the post read.

"I am happy to have joined the National Day celebrations and that too during the time when Seychelles marks 50 years of Independence. I thank President Herminie, the Government and people of Seychelles for their affection," it added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as a significant milestone in bilateral ties, noting that Prime Minister Modi departed for India after what it termed a "highly successful" State Visit.

The Prime Minister was seen off by Seychelles Vice-President Sebastien Pillay.

"A productive visit concludes. PM Narendra Modi has departed for India after a highly successful visit to Seychelles. In a special gesture, PM was seen off by Vice-President Sebastien Pillay. The State Visit of the PM marked a significant milestone in India-Seychelles ties, reinforcing the shared commitment of deepening cooperation across sectors and advancing a common vision for a safe and prosperous Indian Ocean region," the MEA said in a post on X. (ANI)

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