‘None of them dare name Khalistanis’: PPC leader Maxime Bernier questions Justin Trudeau’s appeasment policies

Toronto: After the resounding success of the Republican party and Donald Trump in the US elections, the ripple effects of a new ‘conservative government’ is also being felt across the border in Canada.

Incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come under fire from Peoples Party of Canada Chief Maxime Bernier who attacked Trudeau for his continued support to unchecked immigration.

“With the election of a Republican administration south of the border, Canada needs to cut government spending, cut taxes, cut excessive red tape, get rid of its costly and inefficient climate policy, abolish all its insane DEI programs, stop mass immigration, and create a business climate where workers, entrepreneurs and investors can thrive. Or else we will be hopelessly outcompeted by the US, suffer a major brain drain and loss of investments, and our standard of living will drop like a rock,” Bernier said.

Bernier has been one of the strongest opponents of Trudeau’s immigration policies that he claims has led the Canada becoming fertile ground for inter-gang rivalry between immigrant groups. Bernier also tore into Trudeau and opposition leader Pierre Poilievre for not calling out Khalistani supporters as being responsible for the Nov 3 violence.

“Not one of these cowards dares to even name the Khalistani Sikhs who are committing the violence. They’re afraid to offend some voters, even though Khalistani supporters are a minority of Sikh Canadians. This complacency explains why Khalistani extremism keeps growing in this country,” he posted on X.

On November 3 when the Hindu Sabha Temple was attacked by Khalistan supporters Bernier had been one of the few political leaders to openly call out the Khalistani supporters. He had also questioned Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for not naming Khalistani elements Bernier in the past has even accused Jagmeet Singh of having terrorist links when he was pictured with some Khalistani radicals. His comments on calling out Khalistan elements drew praise from Canadian Hindu groups. (ANI)

