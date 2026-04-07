Not good enough: US President Donald Trump confirms receiving Iran’s proposal

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that his administration has received a proposal from Iran aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in West Asia, but described the offer as insufficient.

Speaking to reporters during the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll, Trump acknowledged reviewing the proposal, noting that it was a "significant step".

"I have seen every proposal you can imagine... They've made a proposal, and it's a significant proposal -- a significant step. It's not good enough, but it is a very significant step. They are negotiating now, but it's still a very significant step," the US President said.

Earlier, Trump warned that Iran could face widespread destruction of key assets, including power plants and bridges, if it fails to act within a set timeline.

"If they don't do something by Tuesday evening, they won't have any power plants and they won't have any bridges standing," Trump told The Wall Street Journal.

He added that Iran could lose "every power plant and every other plant they have in the whole country," indicating the scale of potential strikes. (ANI)

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