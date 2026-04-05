Nyam-Osor Uchral sworn in as Mongolia’s Prime Minister, leads coalition government

ULAN BATOR: Mongolia’s new coalition government, led by newly-appointed Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral, who is the Chairman of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party (MPP), was sworn in on Saturday at the State Palace in the capital Ulan Bator. The coalition government, formed by the MPP, the opposition Hun Party, and the National Coalition, comprises a Prime Minister, 19 ministers, and 16 ministries. (IANS)

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