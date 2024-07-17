Meghalaya: India-Mongolia joint military exercise concludes in state

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The 16th edition of the India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise, Nomadic Elephant 2024, concluded after an intense 14 days of training.

The closing ceremony took place at the Joint Training Node in Umroi, was attended by Major Gen Ganbyamba Sunrev, Chief of General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces, and Lieutenant General Zubin A. Minwalla, of the Trishakti Corps.

The Exercise had commenced on July 3, 2024. The Indian contingent comprised of 45 personnel was represented by a Battalion of SIKKIM SCOUTS along with personnel from other arms and services.

The Mongolian contingent was being represented by personnel from 150 Quick Reaction Force Battalion of the Mongolian Army. Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Mongolia. Last edition was conducted in Mongolia in July 2023.

Both leaders engaged in a meaningful dialogue about future joint operations, symbolizing the deepened ties and mutual respect cultivated throughout the exercise. This exchange highlighted their unwavering commitment to fostering partnership in the realm of regional security.

Following the ceremony, the Indian contingent showcased their advanced capabilities through a spectacular display of cutting-edge weapons and equipment. This exhibition underscored the technological strides made under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reinforcing India's growing defense potential.

Troops from both nations eagerly interacted, sharing experiences and insights, further strengthening the bonds formed during the training.

The event culminated with remarks that underscored the importance of unity in addressing global challenges, marking a triumphant conclusion to a vital exercise that lays the groundwork for future joint operations under the United Nations mandate.

Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT enabled both sides to share their best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures of conducting joint operations and also facilitated developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies.

This will also enhance the level of defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

