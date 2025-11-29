Operation Sagar Bandhu: India rushes relief to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah and announced that India has sent relief materials and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka under ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’.

“My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families. In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu,” PM Modi posted on X.

“We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves. Guided by India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need,” he added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said that Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant and INS Udaigiri handed over relief material at Colombo.

“Operation Sagar Bandhu commences. INS Vikrant and INS Udaigiri hand over relief material at Colombo. Further steps are underway,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

As many as 56 people have died, 14 have been injured and 21 are missing due to incidents caused by Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has confirmed, local media reported.

According to the DMC, 43,991 people from 12,313 families have been impacted by the extreme weather conditions, Sri Lanka’s ‘Daily Mirror’ reported. A total of four houses have been completely destroyed while 666 houses have been partially damaged in Sri Lanka due to the storm.

Sri Lanka continues to remain under severe weather conditions as heavy rainfall, rising floodwaters and continuous landslides impact daily life of people in various parts of the country, as per the report. (IANS)

