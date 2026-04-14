Pakistan a ‘troubled and dishonest’ venue for US-Iran talks, says Baloch American leader Tara Chand

Washington: Following the conclusion of high-stakes talks between the United States and Iran without any breakthrough, Tara Chand, President of the Baloch American Congress, raised concerns over the choice of Pakistan as the venue, describing it as a “troubled and dishonest” country and questioning the credibility of hosting sensitive peace negotiations there.

He argued that Pakistan lacks the necessary credibility and global standing to mediate such talks.

Taking to his social media platform X on Monday, Chand said, “ Hosting peace talks between the United States and Iran in a troubled and dishonest country like Pakistan raises significant questions about their likelihood of success. Pakistan lacks the global standing and influence necessary to effectively facilitate such negotiations."

“Both the United States and Iran may have made a critical miscalculation by selecting this setting. If genuine progress is the objective, meaningful and credible dialogue should occur in a more neutral and respected environment,” he added. (IANS)

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