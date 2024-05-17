Pakistan: Karachi University Student Kills Two 'Robbers' in Gunfight, Succumbs to Injuries

KARACHI: In a tragic incident, a student from Nazeer Hussain University in Karachi, Pakistan, died during a gun battle with two suspected robbers near New Sabzi Mandi on the Karachi Superhighway early Wednesday morning.

As per reports, the student and his uncle were on their way home from a dinner late on Tuesday night when they encountered the muggers.

The student and the miscreant were involved in a gun battle, which later resulted in the death of the student. The victim also killed the two suspected muggers, as per the police and relatives.