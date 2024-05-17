Pakistan: Karachi University Student Kills Two 'Robbers' in Gunfight, Succumbs to Injuries

KARACHI: In a tragic incident, a student from Nazeer Hussain University in Karachi, Pakistan, died during a gun battle with two suspected robbers near New Sabzi Mandi on the Karachi Superhighway early Wednesday morning.
As per reports, the student and his uncle were on their way home from a dinner late on Tuesday night when they encountered the muggers.
The student and the miscreant were involved in a gun battle, which later resulted in the death of the student. The victim also killed the two suspected muggers, as per the police and relatives.
The deceased student has been identified as 22-year-old Sheikh Muhammad Nihal. He along with his uncle was returning home in a two-wheeler when they were intercepted by the miscreants near Jamali Pul.
Nihal, who has a licensed gun, pulled out his weapon and started shooting. The muggers in retaliated with their gun following which both the suspects along with Nihal and his uncle were shot.
Police said that both suspects and Nihal died on spot.
Following the incident, the bodies were rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi. The doctor said that the uncle identified as Sheikh Ayaz was in a stable condition.
Meanwhile, Nihal was a student in the architecture department at the Nazeer Hussain University and was the only son of his parents.
Later in the day, his funeral prayers was held at a local mosque in North Nazimabad.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Ali Khurshid, who attended Nihal’s funeral, expressed concern about the increasing number of innocent citizens being killed by robbers.
Reports indicated that 68 citizens in Pakistan had been shot dead by robbers in Karachi during the first five months of that year.
