Assam: Kaziranga National Park to Shut Doors to Tourists Starting May 31

GUWAHATI: The UNESCO World Heritage site, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will be shut for tourists from May 31, 2024, announced the Divisional Forest Officer, Assam Wildlife Division.

Earlier, it was announced that both Elephant and Jeep Safaris for visitors in the National Park would be closed for the 2023-24 tourists season starting May 1 and May 16, respectively, due to the bad weather and difficult road conditions inside.

However, the DFO later extended the Jeep Safari in Kaziranga National Park until May 31, 2024. The extension offered tourists more time to enjoy the park’s natural beauty and wildlife.