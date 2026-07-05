Pakistan serving as China’s strategic defence gateway to Middle East, wider region: Report

Washington: China is increasingly using Pakistan to expand its defence influence, with a recent arms deal between Pakistan and Libya’s Libyan National Army highlighting Beijing’s strategy, according to a report by the US-based think tank Middle East Forum.

The reported deal includes 16 JF-17 fighter jets, training aircraft and other military equipment worth over $4 billion. Critics say the agreement could undermine the UN arms embargo on Libya, worsen the country’s conflict and increase regional tensions.

The report says defence, security and intelligence ties between China and Pakistan have grown significantly in recent years. Citing Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) data, it notes that more than 80 per cent of Pakistan’s arms imports between 2021 and 2024 came from China, reflecting Islamabad’s growing dependence on Chinese military equipment.

While Pakistan still operates US-made F-16 fighter jets, most of its military inventory is now Chinese-made. Pakistan is also promoting the jointly produced JF-17 fighter jet, along with Chinese drones, HQ-9 air defence systems and other military hardware.

The report points to defence discussions between Pakistan and several countries, including Iraq, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan and Ethiopia. Chinese media have suggested Pakistan may finalise JF-17 export deals with some of these nations as the aircraft gains visibility through defence exhibitions and military cooperation.

One proposal reportedly involved supplying JF-17s to Saudi Arabia in return for financial support, but no agreement has been reached due to concerns over Chinese weapons’ quality, compatibility with US systems and financial issues.

The report concludes that China is using Pakistan as a gateway to promote its defence industry in the Middle East, especially as Gulf nations reassess their security strategies. It also notes that Pakistan recently deployed defence assets, including JF-17 fighter jets, to Saudi Arabia under bilateral defence commitments, further increasing the visibility of Chinese military systems in the region. (IANS)

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