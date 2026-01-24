Pakistan silences protesting employees in Quetta with arrests and internet shutdown

BALOCHISTAN: Dozens of government employees were taken into custody in Quetta after Pakistani authorities blocked a planned sit-in demanding the implementation of the Disparity Reduction Allowance. The protest was prevented from reaching the city's high-security Red Zone, which was sealed off overnight using containers and heavy police deployment, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, workers from across Balochistan had travelled to the provincial capital after an alliance of employee organizations announced a sit-in to press the provincial government to address long-pending financial demands. The protest campaign had already disrupted routine administrative work, with several government departments operating at reduced capacity in recent days. Late Monday night, the district administration moved swiftly to block all major entry points leading to the Red Zone, effectively cutting off access for demonstrators. When protesters were unable to proceed, many attempted to regroup outside the Quetta Press Club. Police, however, stopped the gathering from taking shape and arrested dozens of employees on the spot.

In a further escalation, authorities suspended mobile internet services across Quetta and adjoining areas on the day of the protest. Residents stated that the shutdown caused serious disruption, affecting communication, online banking, navigation services, and access to essential information. The blanket suspension drew criticism from civil society members, who said the measure collectively punished the city's population for a peaceful labour protest. Following the arrests, the Balochistan Grand Alliance announced a "jail bharo" movement, calling on government employees to court arrest in protest against what it termed the state's heavy-handed response, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

