Pakistan: Sindh STP party opposes canal project, claims 60 million people at risk

PAKISTAN: Chairman of the Sindh Taraqqi-Pasand Party, Qadir Magsi has issued a stern warning stating that constructing six new canals over the Indus River in Pakistan would endanger the livelihoods of 60 million people in Sindh, potentially driving the region toward catastrophe.

Magsi on Saturday accused the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) of repeatedly making decisions detrimental to the people of Sindh. He argued that whenever the PPP holds power, the province suffers, with the current crisis being attributed to Asif Ali Zardari's presidency, which has resulted in Sindh losing its rightful share of water, Dawn reported.

Magsi delivered these remarks during a large sit-in protest organized by his party at the Hatri bypass, condemning the canal project. The demonstration, which saw men, women, and children participating, blocked the highway for several hours as protesters chanted slogans against the proposed construction.

Addressing Asif Ali Zardari directly, Magsi reminded him that he reached the presidency with Sindhi people's support. "If he continued making decisions harmful to the province, the people would never forgive him," he warned, expressing his commitment to prevent any dam or canal on the Indus River as long as even a single Sindhi remained to oppose it.

Magsi also referenced Sindh's historical opposition to the controversial Kalabagh Dam, first proposed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 1998, and later attempted under General Pervez Musharraf's rule. Both attempts were halted due to strong resistance from Sindh. Magsi urged Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to heed the lessons of history and avoid repeating past mistakes.

Magsi's emphasized on Sindh's rightful claim to the Indus River's water, lamenting that past water agreements have repeatedly been ignored, leading to the province's betrayal. Despite the agreed-upon release of 12 million acre-feet (MAF) of water downstream of the Kotri Barrage, this commitment has not been honoured, reported Dawn.

Consequently, the Indus Delta has faced severe sea intrusion, eroding fertile farmland and triggering a significant water crisis in Sindh's agricultural sector.

Magsi expressed alarm that if the canal project were to proceed, Sindh would face catastrophic consequences impacting all aspects of life. He also questioned why the ruling government, if genuinely opposed to anti-Sindh initiatives, has not used its position to counter the project at the federal level.

Concluding his remarks, Magsi pledged to continue protesting until the canal project is abandoned. He announced upcoming demonstrations, including one in Sukkur on November 20 and another outside the Governor's House in Karachi on November 24, Dawn reported.

The protest also saw speeches from several prominent figures, including Hoat Khan Gadhi, Nisar Keerio, Abdul Hameed Memon, Qadir Channa, and Ahmed Noonari. (ANI)

