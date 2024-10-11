Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) Party founder Imran Khan registers protest with UN

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) Party founder Imran Khan wrote a letter to the UN against the incumbent government’s decision to execute constitutional amendments that aim to threaten judicial independence and human rights in the country, Geo Tv reported.

As the ruling coalition government led by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif strives to secure the numbers needed to execute its planned constitutional amendments, Imran Khan has written to the United Nations and also filed an urgent appeal to the UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers Margaret Satterthwaite via Edward Fitzgerald KC and Tatyana Eatwell and Jennifer Robinson — both of whom have been instructed by Khan’s family to conduct UN engagement and international advocacy on his behalf, Geo Tv said.

Imran Khan’s counsels Fitzgerald KC, Eatwell and Robinson have claimed that the changes to the Constitution were in fact aimed at affecting the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction and would entrench existing impunity for human rights violations in the country. This is not the first time Imran Khan has written to an international body regarding Pakistan’s domestic political matters. Earlier he had reached out to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urging the global lender to hold an audit of the February 8 polls as they were alleged to be rigged. (ANI)

