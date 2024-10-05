Police arrest Imran Khan’s sisters from Islamabad’s D Chowk: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Friday that police arrested former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sisters - Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, from D Chowk in Islamabad “for exercising her right of peaceful protest.”

Calling the government “fake and victim of panic,” Imran Khan-founded party said that the government is crossing all limits of fascism by depriving people of their basis rights to maintain their “illegitimate power.”

In a post on X, PTI stated, “Former PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has been arrested by the police at D Chowk for exercising her right of Peaceful Protest. Such is the state of affairs in Pakistan under a fascist regime where citizens have been completely ripped of their fundamental rights.”

In another post on X, PTI said, “Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has been arrested by the police for holding a peaceful protest at D Chowk. This is the reality of this fascist government which is crossing all limits of fascism by depriving citizens of their basic rights to maintain their illegitimate power.”

The party also mentioned about Uzma Khan’s arrest on X, stating, “Imran Khan that sister Uzmi Khan was also illegally arrested from D Chowk, the fake government is a victim of panic. “

Police arrested Aleema and Uzma Khan when they reached D-Chowk to join PTI workers in the planned demonstration. Police have taken them to the secretariat police station, ARY News reported. Earlier in the day, the Punjab government deployed Rangers personnel in four cities of the province after imposing Section 144 to ban political gatherings, protests and rallies, the report said.

In addition, Section 144 has been imposed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha. Furthermore, rangers have been called in to assist in maintaining law and order, according to ARY News report. (IANS)

