Pakistan’s economic priorities questioned as activists oppose federal budget, rising inequality

ISLAMABAD: A broad coalition of political leaders, economists, trade union representatives, academics, and community activists has sharply criticised Pakistan’s economic and development policies, warning that growing inequality and forced displacement are deepening public disillusionment with the state, as reported by Dawn. According to Dawn, these concerns were raised during a roundtable discussion organised by the Awami Workers Party-Marxist (AWP-M) at Islamabad’s National Press Club. Participants argued that the country’s political and economic systems increasingly favour powerful elites while marginalising working-class communities.

Speakers strongly condemned the ongoing demolition of informal settlements in Islamabad, saying thousands of low-income residents who helped build and sustain the capital are now facing eviction. Political economist Dr Aasim Sajjad Akhtar stated that authorities continue to promote large-scale real estate ventures while displacing workers who provide essential services and contribute to the city’s functioning. The federal budget also came under intense scrutiny. National Party Punjab President Ayoub Malik argued that the burden of economic adjustment continues to fall disproportionately on salaried workers. Citing debt obligations, he noted that over Rs 8.2 trillion has been allocated for debt servicing, warning that ordinary citizens would ultimately bear the cost. He also criticised the fixed tax regime for traders and retailers, claiming it benefits influential business groups while employees remain heavily taxed. Former senator Farhatullah Babar cautioned against addressing political and social grievances through coercive measures, saying such approaches have repeatedly failed. He also highlighted widening wealth disparities, arguing that economic policies increasingly transfer resources from poorer communities to powerful interests. (ANI)

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