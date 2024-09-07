Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan warns to call for street protests

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently, incarcerated in Adiala Jail, has warned to call for street protests if the government tries to sabotage the independence of the judiciary.

Khan said that Pakistan’s army belongs to the whole nation and not just one political party or army chief. He stated that the government has destroyed every institution, including the police, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and termed the Supreme Court people’s only hope.

Imran Khan’s statement shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reads, “Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Statements from Adiala Jail: September 4, 2024 Pakistan’s army belongs to everyone - to the whole nation - not just one political party or the army chief. They robbed the election and are now not allowing the judiciary to function independently. They have destroyed every institution including the Police, NAB (National Accountability Bureau) and the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency). Now the Supreme Court is the people’s only hope.”

“The Police and NAB are being weaponized against us. The Commissioner of Rawalpindi is a witness to this because he supervised the election in the Pindi Division. When the Commissioner of Rawalpindi told everyone the truth about the Chief Justice and the Election Commission, he was forcibly disappeared. Had the Chief Justice been innocent, he would surely have summoned the Commissioner of Rawalpindi to his court. I am now announcing that if they try to sabotage the independence of the judiciary, I will call for street protests,” he added.

PTI founder Imran Khan said that the party that did not win a total of 20 seats was given a “fake mandate” and brought into power. He said that nations are destroyed when “corrupt and incompetent people are placed into positions of power in state institutions.”

Reiterating claims of rigging in general elections held on February 8, Khan said, “They did not even let the opposing team (PTI) step out onto the field, and yet they lost heavily. Those who could not even win a total of 20 seats were given a fake mandate and brought into power. They are doing what even an enemy would not be able to do, causing damage to the institution. Nations are not destroyed when their (external) enemies attack. Nations are destroyed when corrupt and incompetent people are placed into positions of power in state institutions.”

He also questioned the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as Pakistan’s Cricket Board chairman and criticised him for the Pakistan cricket team’s poor performance against Bangladesh.

Blaming PCB chairman for Pakistan cricket team’s poor performance against Bangladesh in recent Test series, Imran Khan said, “Mohsin Naqvi was made the Interior Minister as well as the Chairman of the cricket board. (ANI)

