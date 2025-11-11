Pakistan’s soaring unemployment and inflation push millions toward despair

KARACHI: Pakistan is heading towards an unprecedented social and economic collapse as unemployment, inflation, and poverty spiral out of control, stated JDC Foundation General Secretary Syed Zafar Abbas on Pakistan's worsening humanitarian crisis.

Speaking about the plight of educated youth and struggling families, Abbas said that despite paying exorbitant fees up to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 200,000 per semester, graduates in Karachi are left jobless or offered meagre salaries of PKR 20,000 to PKR 25,000.

"What kind of future do we offer them?" he asked. "When a young man spends years studying and is then offered a job that barely covers his motorcycle's fuel, how can he survive with dignity?"

Abbas criticised the government's failure to provide economic relief or sustainable job opportunities, warning that desperation is pushing people toward suicide, theft, and psychological breakdowns. "Every second young patient in heart hospitals today is suffering because of unemployment and hopelessness," he asserted, adding that the middle class has been "buried under the ground."

Highlighting the daily hardships of Karachi's citizens, he cited electricity bills exceeding PKR 250,000 for families earning as little as PKR 60,000 to 90,000 a month. "People are selling their jewellery and wedding savings to pay bills and school fees," he said. "If things continue like this, people will soon loot shops for food not out of greed, but hunger."

Zafar Abbas, whose JDC Foundation runs free dialysis centres, IT institutes, morgues, and blood test laboratories, said that even charity organisations are running dry. "Those who once donated are now asking for help. The nation is collapsing economically," he stated.

He urged the government to immediately announce relief programs, offer low-interest loans, and prioritise education and employment reforms. "The poor have already died," he said gravely. "If the rulers do not act, the day is near when the hungry will rise not for politics, but for survival." (ANI)

