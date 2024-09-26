Pak’s Awami National Party (ANP) chief Aimal Wali Khan calls PTI ‘political wing’ of Taliban

Karachi: Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan has levelled serious accusations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), calling it the "political wing of the Taliban."

During a press conference held at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday, Khan alleged that the party facilitated the re-entry of 40,000 terrorists into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), according to local media reports. Addressing Karachi's importance, he said, “Karachi is the economic hub and cultural capital of Pakistan, shared equally by all ethnic groups, including Muhajirs, Sindhis, Pashtuns, and Baloch. It's a city that represents the diversity of the entire nation”

In his comments, Khan took aim at PTI's leadership, specifically criticizing the party's founder, Imran Khan, saying, “He is no champion of democracy. He only attacks state institutions when it benefits him. If we can make amends with the Sharifs, does that mean we should also ally with the devils?”

He further claimed that PTI was never an authentic political force, suggesting that foreign elements played a part in its rise, as reported by The Express Tribune.

“The West, particularly Israel, had a hand in PTI's ascension. That's why it was never a legitimate political entity,” Khan stated. (IANS)

Also Read: Pakistan: Awami National Party elects Aimal Wali Khan as party's central president

Also Watch: