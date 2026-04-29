People of Iran are united, government system isn’t dependent on a single person: Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia

NEW DELHI: Noting that people of Iran are united, Deputy Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia has said that reports and suggestions about internal tensions in Iran are made by those who are unaware of the government system in his country and those "trying to hide the truth from the audience".

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia said that the Iranian government system is not dependent on a single person because it is a Republic.

"This question has been raised by the Western media. There are two reasons for this question. Number one is not being aware of the government system in Iran. Number two, trying to hide the truth from the audience. The Iranian government system is not dependent on a single person because this is a republic... So it's not that there is a single figure in command in Iran and the country would collapse without him. There is a hierarchy there," he said.

"So when such questions arise, it shows that either it's coming from a background that is not familiar with the system in Iran... One year ago, because of the unjust sanctions put on us by our enemies, there was some division in Iran. After this war, there is no division. The people have now understood that the source of those economic problems was coming from outside... That's why they want to create division inside Iran because they see that the people of Iran are united," he added.

Asked about the outcome of the US-Iran war, Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia said they will definitely win.

"Definitely we will win. There is no hesitation in this because our nation is well determined... Go and see the streets of Iran these days ... Every night in the streets of Iran, people are chanting, supporting their government, supporting the army. This country won't be defeated. I do believe that the enemy is wasting its time. It's better for them to accept these 10 conditions to finish the war today," he said. (ANI)

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