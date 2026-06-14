PM Modi’s visit will open new opportunities for cooperation: Slovak President Peter Pelligrini

Bratislava: Slovak President Peter Pelligrini on Saturday stated that PM Modi’s “historic” visit will open new opportunities for Slovakia–India cooperation.

“Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I look forward to welcoming you in Bratislava on Monday. Your historic visit will build on our good dialogue from New Delhi and open new opportunities for Slovakia–India cooperation.” President Pelligrini wrote while reposting PM Modi’s post on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi stated: “On 14th and 15th June, I will be in Slovakia for a visit, which will be the first by an Indian Prime Minister since Slovakia’s independence. I look forward to holding discussions with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico in Bratislava. There will also be interactions with top business leaders. The India-EU (European Union) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) offers innumerable opportunities for strong commercial and trade ties. (IANS)

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