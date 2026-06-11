Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni cheers Narendra Modi’s record-breaking PM tenure

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday congratulated her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on becoming his country’s longest-serving elected PM and expressed readiness to work with him in creating new opportunities for the people of the two nations. PM Modi on Wednesday became India’s longest-serving Prime Minister, marking 12 years at the helm of the Central government. He crossed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s record with 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister. Extending wishes to PM Modi, Meloni, in a post on X, wrote, “Congratulations to Narendra Modi who today becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of India. It has been a pleasure to meet again in Rome in recent weeks and to launch together a Special Strategic Partnership that looks to the future to create new opportunities for our Nations and our peoples.” (IANS)

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