United States President Donald Trump warns Iran, sends team for talks

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Iran of breaching a ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz and warned of sweeping retaliation, even as he announced fresh negotiations in Pakistan aimed at ending the conflict.

“Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement!” Trump wrote on social media. He added that “many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom.”

The President said American representatives would travel to Islamabad for talks. “My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations,” he said.

The US and Iran are vying to take control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Two tankers attempting to exit the Strait turned back, with traffic in the waterway “practically at a standstill,” The Wall Street Journal reported, citing vessel-tracking data provider Kpler.

Trump reiterated that Iran’s actions had undermined efforts to stabilise the region, while also claiming that US measures had already effectively halted traffic. “Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it,” he said. He argued that the closure was hurting Tehran more than Washington. “They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing,” Trump said.

At the same time, he issued a stark warning of military action if diplomacy fails. “We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!” he said.

Trump added: “They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done.”

Iranian officials, however, signalled that negotiations remain far from resolution. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator, said talks had made some progress but “we are far from a final agreement,” according to The Wall Street Journal. (IANS)

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