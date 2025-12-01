President Volodymyr Zelensky names new head for peace talks with US, Russia

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Rustem Umerov as the new head of the Ukrainian delegation to peace talks with the United States, other Ukrainian partners and Russia, local media reported. Umerov, Ukraine’s secretary of national security and defense council, replaces Andriy Yermak in the post, Xinhua news agency reported. In a statement on social media platform X, Zelensky said the Ukrainian team led by Umerov has departed for the United States to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “Rustem delivered a report today, and the task is clear: to swiftly and substantively work out the steps needed to end the war,” Zelensky said. On Friday, Yermak resigned after anti-corruption authorities searched his home as part of an investigation. (IANS)

