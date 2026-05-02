President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges stronger global sanctions after Russian strikes

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for intensified global pressure and synchronised sanctions against Moscow following a massive overnight aerial assault targeting civilian residences and critical infrastructure across several regions.

In a post on X, the Ukrainian leader detailed the impact of the strikes, noting that “the Russians once again waged war against ordinary apartment buildings in Odesa”, which resulted in five injuries and fires in two buildings. Highlighting the geographical extent of the aggression, he reported that “in Kryvyi Rih, one person was also injured as a result of a drone strike”, while additional strikes were launched against the Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Ukranian President further highlighted the deliberate targeting of the nation’s logistical and power networks, stating that “in the Kharkiv region, railway infrastructure was attacked, including traction substations.” He added that “there was damage and railcars caught fire”, leaving “thousands of families” without electricity due to the relentless shelling.

Zelenskyy emphasised that “Russia continues to attack our energy sector, critical infrastructure, and civilian facilities”, confirming that the overnight barrage involved “210 strike drones, around 140 of them ‘shaheds.’” According to the President, “such daily attacks demonstrate the need for increased pressure on Russia” to ensure the aggressor is “weakened to ensure greater security for Europe.”

Addressing the necessity of economic countermeasures, the Ukrainian leader asserted that “sanctions policy must continue, along with the synchronisation of all our sanctions with those of our partners.” He maintained that “our long-range sanctions are bringing the Russians back to reality”, a move he described as “entirely justified” and essential to limiting “the Russian Federation’s ability to prolong this war.” (ANI)

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