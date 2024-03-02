PTI-backed candidate Ali Amin Gandapur elected K-P CM, PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq new NA Speaker

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidate Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday was elected as chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq became the National Assembly Speaker.

The chief minister demanded the resignation of Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja accusing him of being involved in the “rigging” in the February 8 general elections, Geo News reported.

Ali Amin Gandapur also sought quashing of FIRs against the female candidates of PTI, and asked Pakistan Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to form a judicial commission to probe the May 9 violence. He demanded fair trial for PTI founder Imran Khan and his release from jail.

He promised to live up to expectations of Imran Khan.

On economic situation, the chief minister said: “We need to stand on our own feet, increase our revenue and give relief to the poor.”

Gandapur became chief minister defeating Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ibadullah Khan.

Ali Amin Gandapur had served as the federal minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan during PTI’s tenure at the Centre. He had also served as a member of the KP Assembly from 2013 to 2018 and provincial minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to outgoing speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq secured 199 votes out of a total of 291 votes cast.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq defeated PTI-backed candidate Amir Dogar who bagged got 91 votes. (IANS)

