PTI-led alliance ‘conspiring’ against Pakistan in name of ‘rigging’: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Islamabad: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari launched a fresh attack at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led grand opposition alliance, saying that the latter is hatching a conspiracy against the country under the grab of poll rigging claims, Geo News reported.

The leader made these remarks while addressing a public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana on Sunday in connection with the 45th death anniversary of Pakistan’s former prime minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“Many forces did not believe in democracy. They used to hatch conspiracies but President Asif Ali Zardari foiled their designs,” he said.

In a veiled attack at the six-party Opposition alliance, the former foreign minister said some politicians wanted to launch Pakistan National Alliance-II (PNA-II) even today, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan National Alliance (PNA), a nine-party alliance, was launched in 1977 against the Bhutto-led government.

Without naming Imran Khan, Bilawal said some politicians play with the fate of the country and people for the sake of “personal ego”.

“Now they are hatching a conspiracy against the country and its economy by beating the drums of [electoral] rigging,” he added.

The Pakistan-based media outlet reported that his remarks came a day after the PTI-led opposition alliance, including Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), launched its movement with a show of strength in Balochistan’s Pishin district.

The six-party alliance launched the movement against the alleged massive rigging in the February 8 general elections.

Earlier, on Saturday, launching its protest against the government, the six-party opposition alliance held a rally in the Pishin area of Balochistan, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub vowed to reclaim their rights through the “Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin,” Pakistan-based Geo News reported. The rally was held after the six-party alliance, which includes Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) announced to begin a movement against the government across the nation.

Senior leaders and members of the opposition parties, including BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, SIC chief Hamid Raza, JI leader Ataur Rehman and others were present at the gathering. The opposition alliance held the rally after the enforcement of Section 144 due to the law and order situation in the district. (ANI)

Also Read: Zardari to be PPP’s candidate for President: Bilawal Bhutto

Also Watch: