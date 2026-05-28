Report raises concerns over China’s possible role in Iran’s military rearmament

BEIJING: China’s potential involvement in supplying weapons to Iran amid the ongoing West Asia conflict underscored the complexity of global power dynamics, where economic interdependence often sits uneasily alongside strategic rivalry. The crisis also highlights the need for transparency, accountability, and restraint to prevent further escalation and preserve “fragile” peace amid the tensions, a report has stated.

“The global stage in 2026 is witnessing a dramatic escalation of tensions, with the United States, its allies, and China positioned at the heart of a complex geopolitical confrontation. At the centre of this unfolding narrative lies Iran, a nation battered by weeks of conflict and now seeking to rebuild its military capacity,” a news report in ‘Hamrakura’ detailed.

“Intelligence reports suggest that China may be preparing to deliver advanced air defence systems to Tehran, a move that could reshape the balance of power in the Middle East and trigger severe repercussions in global trade and diplomacy,” it added. According to the report, the intelligence community has identified China as a potential supplier, suggesting that Beijing may transfer man-portable air defence systems through third countries to conceal their origin.

“Such covert operations, if confirmed, would represent a significant escalation, undermining the fragile truce and complicating diplomatic efforts to stabilise the region,” it noted.

The report highlighted that the United States has issued unequivocal warnings, stating that any nation supplying weapons to Iran will face immediate economic retaliation. Officials said that a 50 per cent tariff on all goods exported to the US would be imposed without exceptions. This threat, the report said, is not “merely symbolic” but a powerful tool of economic leverage aimed at deterring foreign intervention in the conflict. (IANS)

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