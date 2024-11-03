Rocket from Lebanon Strikes Tira, Israel, Injuring 19; Drone Attack Targets Factory Near Nahariya

Jerusalem: A rocket fired from Lebanon on Saturday hit a building in the Arab-Israeli city of Tira in Israel, injuring 19 people, four of them moderately and the rest lightly. According to the TV channel, a drone launched from Lebanon on Saturday also hit a factory located north of the city of Nahariya in northwestern Israel, with no casualties.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Saturday that two additional rockets launched from Lebanon into central Israel were intercepted by the Israeli air defence system, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Israel’s state-owned Kan TV News.

The IDF said it killed two Hezbollah commanders in the city of Tyre in southwestern Lebanon on Friday.

Mousa Izz al-Din, the commander of Hezbollah’s forces in the coastal sector, and Hassan Majid Daib, the Lebanese armed group’s artillery commander in the same region, were responsible for launching more than 400 projectiles into Israel over the past month, according to the IDF. (IANS)

Also Read: 880,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar's Mandalay region

Also Watch: