Rubio, Rutte call for stronger NATO defence production and maritime security measures

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called for urgent expansion of defence production and protection of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz after talks in Sweden. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Helsingborg ahead of the alliance summit in Ankara later this year.

Discussions focused on defence spending, military production, Iran, and maritime security. Rubio and Rutte emphasized the need for increased NATO defence budgets, accelerated weapons and munitions production, and opposition to protectionist measures that could weaken NATO interoperability and readiness.

Rutte noted that NATO countries are sharply increasing defence budgets but warned that the alliance’s defence industrial base is struggling to meet demand, calling it a key issue for the Ankara summit. Rubio added that current munitions production is insufficient to meet future needs and described the upcoming summit as critical for NATO.

Iran and maritime security were also highlighted. Rutte expressed concern over threats to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and praised US actions against Iran’s nuclear and long-range missile capabilities, calling them crucial for regional and global security. (IANS)

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