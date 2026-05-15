Two India-Bound LPG Vessels Safely Transit Strait of Hormuz, Says Centre

New Delhi: Two India-bound vessels have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are expected to arrive in the country in the next couple of days, the government announced on Thursday.

SYMI, an LPG carrier and Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, carrying 19,965 MT of LPG cargo for India, with 21 foreign crew members onboard, safely crossed the Strait on May 13 and is expected to arrive at Kandla on May 16, the government said in its daily briefing.

“NV SUNSHINE, an LPG carrier and Vietnam-flagged vessel, carrying 46,427 MT of LPG cargo for India, with 24 foreign crew members onboard, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 14 May 2026 and is expected to arrive at New Mangalore on 18 May 2026,” said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. (IANS)

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