Russia and Ukraine announce Orthodox Easter ceasefire for April 11–12

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a ceasefire for Orthodox Easter, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressing Kyiv’s willingness to abide it. According to the Kremlin, the ceasefire will remain in effect from 4 pm (Moscow time) on April 11 and until the end of April 12, leading Russian news agency Tass reported. The statement reads, “By decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, a ceasefire has been declared ahead of the Orthodox Easter - from 4:00 p.m. [Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. GMT] on April 11 until the end of April 12, 2026 [9:00 pm GMT].” Russian soldiers have been ordered to cease combat operations in all directions during the ceasefire from April 11-12. However, they have been asked to stand ready to repel any enemy attack. (IANS)

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