Russia: Death toll from Starobilsk college drone strike rises to 18

MOSCOW: The death toll from the attack on a dormitory in Starobelsk in Russia’s Luhansk region, has risen to 18 with more bodies being found in the rubble, local media reported. There may be three more children under the rubble, the press service of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations stated. “The bodies of two more people were recovered from the rubble. This brings the total to 60 injured, 18 of whom died,” Russia’s Tass news agency quoted a ministry official as saying. Russian President Vladimir Putin had on Friday condemned the Ukrainian attack on the Starobilsk college.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko, the college was targetted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with four fixed-wing UAVs. 86 children aged 14 to 18 were present in the premises when the attack happened. The United Nations has also condemned the attack with Stephane Dujarric, the UN Secretary-General’s spokesman, saying: “We strongly condemn any attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur. Regarding Ukraine, I would like to note that we are following with concern reports of the overnight shelling of a college building and dormitory in the city of Starobilsk ..., which resulted in the death and injury of numerous people, including children.” (IANS)

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